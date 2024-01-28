Brandon Richards: Sunny skies for now; extended outlook looks active

KOB 4 Meteorologist Brandon Richards shows you the sunny conditions for parts of New Mexico Saturday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Mostly sunny skies have prevailed over northern and central New Mexico Saturday. But a notable change is expected after an unusually cloudy stretch.

On Sunday, mostly sunny skies will start the day again. But some high, fair weather cirrus clouds will start to move into western New Mexico by late afternoon Sunday and more so into Monday.

Despite the increasing cloudiness, dry conditions are expected to hold and last through Tuesday and Wednesday before clearing some on Thursday.

