Sunny skies, warm air Monday in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Monday will be very pleasant for most of New Mexico as sunny skies and a little breeze will fill the warm air stuck in the 70s and 80s.

Most places will see those warm temperature readings. Even some of the “cooler” places will still be in the 60s and toward 70.

Meteorologist Brandon Richards breaks down the beautiful start to our week, in the video above.

