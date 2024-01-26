Surveillance video shows altercation involving CEO of local security company

According to court documents, Aaron Jones threatened a man with a gun at the Popeye's on San Mateo. New surveillance video shows part of that altercation.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Aaron Jones, the head of IPS, is charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

According to court documents, Jones threatened a man with a gun at the Popeye’s on San Mateo. New surveillance video shows part of that altercation.

The argument allegedly started after the victim commented on the way Jones’ daughter, Isabel Jones, parked.

KOB 4 also obtained video of the moments after that, where police say Jones put the gun and magazine in his daughter’s purse. The video appears to show the moment the switch happens.

After that, police say Jones’ daughter and his business associate, Graham Page, left with the purse.

Warrants were issued for both Isabel Jones and Page’s arrest Wednesday. They face felony charges for tampering with evidence and conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Later that day, the courts received letters from Page and Jones’ lawyers asking for the arrest warrant to be dropped and instead be replaced by a summons. A judge dismissed both motions.

Page and Isabel Jones are set to appear in court for the first time on Feb. 13.

Last week, a judge decided to release Aaron Jones as he waits for his trial. He’s not allowed to have firearms or dangerous weapons. He also can’t contact the victim or visit that Popeye’s on San Mateo.