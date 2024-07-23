Suspect arrested for alleged string of bizarre retail burglaries

A man faces 34 charges for an alleged string of bizarre retail burglaries in Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man is behind bars, facing 34 charges for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from several local stores over a two-month span.

Police say Cody Montoya broke into businesses at least 12 times “on or between” May 15 and July 18. Among the businesses were three Target locations and the Boot Barn on Coors. In some cases, he is accused of using a crow bar to break in.

Police say Montoya was even caught on camera tying a tow strap to doors and gates to pry them open with his car. They tracked him down through surveillance video.

Montoya now faces: