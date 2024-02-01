Suspect arrested for fatal shooting in Corrales

A man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a woman in Corrales

CORRALES, N.M. — A suspect is behind bars as he faces charges for allegedly shooting and killing a woman last week outside of a home in Corrales.

Sandoval County officials confirmed that 55-year-old Charles “Chuck” Kauffmann is behind bars. He was reportedly found in northwest Albuquerque.

Kauffmann is accused of shooting and killing a woman at the home on Los Arboles Verde Road.

When officers responded last week, they found the woman lifeless with multiple gunshot wounds. They identified her as 29-year-old Elizabeth Barela More, of Albuquerque.

Police say Kauffmann was staying with Barela at the time. Investigators stated in a criminal complaint that a dispute over the car may have led to the shooting.

Kauffmann faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

MORE: