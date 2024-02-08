Suspect arrested for fatally stabbing elderly man

Police arrested a suspect accused of stabbing an elderly man in front of an Albuquerque dispensary last month.

Officers arrested Jesus Secaterio for killing 73-year-old Fred Tapia.

An investigation found Tapia was in a truck that swerved around the brothers and a woman while they were reportedly walking in the middle of Central.

When the truck stopped at a nearby parking lot, the brothers allegedly walked up to the truck and confronted the people inside.

One of the brothers reportedly kicked the passenger, knocking him down. The other brother was allegedly armed with a knife, which they used in the ensuing fight.

The fight ended when a Good Samaritan saw what was going on and fought off the suspects. However, police found the people in the truck sustained multiple stab wounds to their chest.

One of them was Tapia, who died at the hospital from his wounds. No word on the condition of the other victim.

