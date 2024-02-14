Suspect in 2020 murder accepts plea deal

Reyanon Duncan accepted a plea deal Tuesday for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and armed robbery.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Everywhere Sally Sanchez looks, she sees her son Antonio Jaramillo.

“He didn’t deserve what happened to him. None of these family members deserve what happened to their child. I don’t care what their child was doing, who they were involved with. That doesn’t matter,” said Sanchez.

Five people are facing charges for Jaramillo’s 2020 murder. Investigators say two men tied him up in his home and shot him, execution style.

Reyanon Duncan helped plan the murder. She accepted a plea deal Tuesday for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Duncan is already in state prison, serving time for having a stolen car, and could face up to another 18 years for this.

A judge won’t sentence her until she testifies in her co-defendant’s hearings.

“For her to get a plea deal is kind of a slap in the face. I understand why they’re doing it. I just think that the murder charge should’ve stayed,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez sat through the virtual hearing, knowing this will be one of many more days in court for her family.

“This is the day that we pray for all along. And then when we get here, it takes you right back to the beginning,” Sanchez said.

Her son’s death started an unexpected journey into advocacy. Sanchez co-founded the New Mexico Crusaders for Justice group – which supports families affected by gun violence, and fights for stricter laws at the Legislature.

“It’s a roller coaster ride and hang on tight. It’s all I can tell the families is, hang on tight, because it’ll take you up and down,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez says once they get more laws changed, and get their own victim’s rights office at the state level, she wants to make the group a nonprofit. So, her fight won’t stop.

“When I take my last breath is when I stop, there’s still a lot to be done here in the state of New Mexico,” Sanchez said.

Because she knows the pain won’t stop either.

“It doesn’t ever end for any of us no matter what stage we’re at, you know, with our trials, and whether there’s convictions. It never ends, because we’re the ones that have the life sentence,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez expects one of the other suspects in the case to go on trial in July.

