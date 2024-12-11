Suspect in attack on NMSU athlete is back in jail after probation violation

Eli-Sha Upshaw took a plea deal and avoided jail time earlier this year.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One of the University of New Mexico students involved in an attack on a New Mexico State University basketball player is back behind bars in our state on a probation violation.

In April, Eli-Sha Upshaw pleaded guilty to two charges for plotting to set up NMSU basketball player Mike Peake and hitting him with a baseball bat while executing the plot, setting off a deadly shootout on the UNM campus.

In June, Judge Britt Baca-Miller granted Upshaw a conditional discharge and sentenced him to four years and six months of probation in Maryland, where his mother lives. Upshaw agreed to not break the law and not “buy, sell, own, or be in possession of, at any time, firearms, ammunition or other deadly weapons.”

About a month later, court documents show authorities in Maryland arrested Upshaw on charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and false imprisonment.

According to a criminal complaint, Upshaw pointed a gun at a man as he pulled up to meet about a debit card. Investigators said that caused the man to crash his car and set off a fight. During the fight, Upshaw is accused of using his gun to hit the man in the head.

Since then, Upshaw has been behind bars in Maryland. Last month, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies picked him up and brought him back to New Mexico.

Upshaw faced 4.5 years behind bars before the plea deal and court documents show that could be back on the table. Documents show the New Mexico Corrections Department recommended converting his deferred sentence into a suspended sentence.

Upshaw was arraigned Wednesday on the alleged probation violation. He is in the Metropolitan Detention Center on a no-bond hold.

