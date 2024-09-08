Suspect in custody following shooting with Santa Fe police

SANTA FE, N.M. — Police say a suspect is in custody after a shooting involving officers in Santa Fe Sunday.

According to New Mexico State Police, the shooting involved the Santa Fe Police Department and Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

Santa Fe police have closed Washington Avenue from Marcy to Palace, and Palace from Washington Avenue to Paseo de Peralta. The Plaza will also be shut down for the remainder of the day.

Police say the officers are OK.

