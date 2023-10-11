Suspect in deadly street racing crash appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police arrested Andy Doreste-Saumell over the weekend after a deadly street racing crash on Louisana at Dellwood.

Police say Doreste-Saumell and Tyler Turnbull were street racing when they crashed into a third car that was turning onto Louisana from a side street.

Turnbull and the driver in the third car died. Three other people were severely injured.

On Wednesday, Doreste-Saumell was in court for the first time. He’s charged with vehicular homicide and is facing several other charges, including child abuse.

Court documents say Doreste-Saumell had his six-year-old son in the car with him at the time of the crash.

The state is pushing to keep Doreste-Saumell behind bars ahead of a possible trial. A district court judge will make that determination sometime next week.