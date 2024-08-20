Suspect sought for allegedly shooting at State Police officer

FARMINGTON, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are looking for a man who allegedly shot at one of their officers during a traffic stop Monday in Farmington.

State Police identified the suspect as Fernando Silva. They consider him armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, reach out to State Police.

New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler is holding a press conference on this Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

