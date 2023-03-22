Suspects held, 12-year-old sought for attack on ABQ teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police will hold two suspects in custody for now as they seek a 12-year-old possibly also involved in an attack on an Albuquerque teen.

The suspects, ages 13 and 14, appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. A judge ordered them to say in juvenile jail. However, the judge could eventually put them under house arrest with a GPS monitor.

Police issued an arrest warrant for a 12-year-old also allegedly involved in the attack, the district attorney revealed Wednesday.

Officers are still investigating to identify anyone else possibly involved in the attack.

