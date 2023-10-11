2 suspects in murder of 11-year-old boy plead not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Not guilty – that’s the plea for two of the three men accused of shooting and killing 11-year-old Froylan Villegas in an alleged mistaken identity revenge attack.

Villegas died when those suspects allegedly fired into his family’s vehicle in early September. They were leaving an Isotopes baseball game. Froylan’s cousin, Tatiana Villegas, was seriously injured.

All three suspects – Daniel Gomez, Nathen Garley and Jose Romero – were in court Tuesday.

Gomez pleaded not guilty – a week after the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office announced they would not be fighting to keep Gomez locked up before trial.

“We received information from APD from their investigation that this defendant did not have an active role in the shooting, and based on that information we no longer felt proceeding with the detention motion was appropriate at this time,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Natalie Lyon said.

The district attorney’s office will now review Gomez’s charges in the shooting. Meanwhile, both Garley and Romero will remain in jail.

Garley – the alleged shooter – also entered a not guilty plea Tuesday. Romero – the alleged driver – appeared in court, but is switching attorneys. His plea is expected in the coming days.