Tamara Lopez: Another round of storms Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Another round of showers and storms, some possibly severe, is expected Wednesday throughout much of New Mexico.

Showers and storms will come through the eastern and central parts of the state. Eastern New Mexico is in line for another chance of severe storms as the active start to the summer continues.

Southwestern New Mexico will be dry so that is good news for places like Silver City and Deming.

Tamara Lopez explains more in her full forecast in the video above.

