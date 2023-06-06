Tamara Lopez: Widespread showers and storms Tuesday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico will see widespread showers and storms Tuesday, including some storms that could be strong to severe in the east.
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued a flood watch in northeastern New Mexico and near Ruidoso. That’s for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon and McBride scar areas where some flooding may occur.
Tamara Lopez shows you what to expect in her full forecast in the video above.
