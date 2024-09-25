Taos airport gets $8.2M to add flights to Texas, California

TAOS, N.M. — The Taos Regional Airport is getting $8.2 million in state grant funding that will allow them to add flights to more destinations.

The new grant will allow for flights to destinations in Texas and California. This comes after a $3.2 million allocation established routes to cities like Denver and Dallas.

These funds come from the Rural Air Service Enhancement program, run by the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s Aviation Division. The long-term goal for the Taos airport is to turn it in a “sustainable transportation hub for northern New Mexico.”

Here is the flight schedule that Taos Regional Airport provided to KOB 4:

2024 Fall Season

September 30, 2024 – October 31, 2024

TSM – Las Vegas, NV (LAS): Flights Fr, Su.

TSM – Denver, CO (BJC): Flights Fr, Su.

November 1, 2024 – December 8, 2024

TSM – Dallas, TX (DAL): Fr, Su.

TSM – Denver, CO (BJC): Fr, Su.

2024-2025 Winter Season

December 9, 2024 – March 31, 2025

TSM – Austin, TX (EDC): Days TBD

TSM – Burbank, CA (BUR): Days TBD

TSM – Carlsbad, CA (CLD): Days TBD

TSM – Dallas, TX (DAL): Days TBD

TSM – Denver, CO (BJC): Days TBD

2025 Spring Season

TSM – Denver, CO (BJC): Days TBD