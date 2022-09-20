Taos schools switch to remote learning Tuesday after violent altercation

TAOS, N.M. — Students in Taos are learning from home Tuesday after a violent altercation at the high school Monday.

New Mexico State Police says they responded around 4:30 p.m. Monday to Taos High School regarding a stabbing victim. The victim was taken to an area hospital while the suspect was reportedly taken into custody.

Local and tribal police also responded to the scene. State Police are leading the ongoing and active investigation.

Taos Interim Superintendent Valerie Trujillo released a statement following the Monday incident:

“Student and staff safety is a priority and we ask that our entire school community take a moment to send thoughts of strength and recovery for our student.”

Trujillo says students will be back in class Wednesday and counseling services will be available.