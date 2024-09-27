Taos Ski Valley offers preview of 2024-25 season

TAOS SKI VALLEY, N.M. — Some call this upcoming season “fall” while others just call it pre-ski-season, at least if you’re at Taos Ski Valley.

Staff at Taos Ski Valley have been working on mountain upgrades, like snow grooming equipment and lift maintenance. They’ve also been stocking up on a new fleet of ski rental equipment and working on ways to accommodate more visitors, while managing crowds.

“We’ll have a midweek lodging deal over at the Blake. We have a midweek Season Pass that’s at a steeply discounted rate to help push people to different times. Just so that we can maintain this amazing experience as we do have more people come,” said Rebecca Hagler, of Taos Ski Valley.

If you’d rather skip the mountain and stick with some other classic wintertime activities, or just warm up with a hot drink at the base, you’ll notice some new and upgraded options this season.

“And then we’re going to continue this year as well with our Bavarian Sleigh Ride dinners. So our EV snowcat will pick you up at the base. And we’ll have a little sleigh and we’ll drive up the return trail to go get a German dinner at the Bavarian which is a really fun experience,” Hagler said.

Taos Ski Valley is offering a number of discounts on lift tickets when you buy them three days in advance, as much as 45% off walk-up lift ticket pricing.

Early season tickets are $80 and $115 in-season. Beginners can get tickets starting at $65.

You can also get a new 5-day season pass as well as “skip-day tickets.” You can use skip-day tickets for any two days over a three-day period. There are also other packages that you can learn more about at this link.