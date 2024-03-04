Teen accused of shooting at APD sergeant to be released from jail

A teen accused of shooting at an Albuquerque police sergeant is getting out of jail.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A teen accused of shooting at an Albuquerque police sergeant is getting out of jail.

19-year-old Jonathan Rosales appeared in court by video Monday morning. He was arrested last month along with 19-year-old Josiah Herrera and 18-year-old Bodhi Lamariana.

Prosecutors said an APD sergeant was on Menaul, heard gunshots, and started following the teens in a car. He then claimed one of them started shooting at him.

Judge Cindy Leos released Rosales, saying the evidence that Rosales was the one actually firing the gun is low, and he has no criminal history. He can’t have guns or post on social media about guns while he’s out.

If Rosales violates his conditions of release, a warrant for his arrest will be issued.