Teen agrees to plea deal in death of 13-year-old girl

Then 14-year-old Porfirio Brown is accused of shooting and killing a 13-year-old girl at his dad's home last year in Questa. A key case in testing Bennie's Law, it ended with a hung jury.

QUESTA, N.M. — The teen accused of shooting and killing a 13-year-old girl in Questa is expected to take a plea deal Thursday.

Then-14-year-old Porfirio Brown is accused of shooting and killing Amber Archuleta at his father’s home last year.

According to court documents, the shooting happened while Brown was showing a group of friends a collection of guns that his father – William Brown – kept in the home.

The teen already went on trial for murder earlier this year. However, it ended in a hung jury.

Porfirio Brown was supposed to go back on trial next week. According to his attorney, though, he is taking a plea deal.

Prosecutors have agreed to drop the murder charge against him. He is expected to serve a year of probation for tampering with evidence.

His father, William Brown, was also charged in this case under Bennie’s Law. The law holds people accountable if they don’t properly store their firearms in a safe space away from children. A jury wasn’t able to convict him in June.

The hearing for Porfirio Brown will take place at 1:15 p.m. Thursday.