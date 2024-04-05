Teen charged in downtown shooting to stay in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge ruled a teen will remain in custody as he faces charges for a shooting that wounded two people in downtown Albuquerque.

18-year-old Zane Katzenberger is accused of firing gunshots at a group of people at Central and Fourth early Sunday morning.

Video showed a fight breaking out and shots fired right in front of a nearby police car.

Officers found a bullet struck a bystander in the leg. Paramedics took that person to the hospital. They’re expected to be OK.

They also found another person grazed by a bullet who didn’t seek medical attention.

Officers say they learned from Katzenberger that he bought the gun off of an app called Telegram. They also said he appeared to be drunk.

Katzenberger faces charges of aggravated battery, negligent use of a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon. He had his first court appearance Monday.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said on social media a second suspect turned himself in Sunday night. Police said 17-year-old Andre Jaramillo was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

