Teen murder suspect to remain in jail until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque teenager will stay in jail until he goes on trial for allegedly murdering another teen last month.

Investigators say 16-year-old Jacob Lovato shot and killed 17-year-old Gabriel Gurule during a fight over a gun deal.

Judge Bruce Fox ordered Lovato will stay in jail, in part based on a previous ruling in juvenile court.

The court also arraigned Lovato. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to an open count of murder, armed robbery and tampering with evidence.

