Tesla opens dealership on Santa Ana Pueblo

SANTA ANA PUEBLO, N.M. — Santa Ana Pueblo opened the doors on what officials call Tesla’s “first, ground-up construction, full-size sales, service and delivery facility on U.S. tribal lands.”

The 35,000-square-foot building opened Thursday. It features a sales and delivery center, vehicle showroom, customer lounge, 19 service bays and a parts and storage area.

Tesla is also partnering with the Pueblo on workforce training and STEAM-focused education outreach to local high schools.

“Pueblo of Santa Ana’s partnership with Tesla is another example of the centuries-long commitment the Santa Ana people and all New Mexico pueblos and tribal peoples have shown toward protecting our natural resources while creating economic opportunity,” said Pueblo of Santa Ana Governor Nathan K. Garcia.

Officials say the electric car company is already offering training programs to Pueblo members. They’re also offering an externship and robotics program for those in the area.

“Our partnership with Tesla is another step along our path of creating thriving, diverse and forward-looking economic opportunity on our lands that are mindful of our environment, move our local and state economy forward and bring our communities together,” Gov. Garcia said.

The Tesla location is expected to create 25 permanent jobs.

“Tesla is a great asset to the region,” said Danielle Casey, CEO of the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance. “We are thrilled to have Tamaya Ventures as a regional economic development partner.”

Santa Ana Pueblo first announced the addition of the Tesla dealership last October. It is the second Tesla facility in New Mexico. The other facility is on Nambe Pueblo.

Both facilities are on tribal land because New Mexico prohibits direct-to-consumer vehicle sales. However, state leaders praised the two facilities opening in the state.

MORE: