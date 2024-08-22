Texas family’s trailer stolen after stopping in Albuquerque for the night

The Ceplecha family is from Fort Worth, Texas and drives down their college age son Anthony to Embry-Riddle in Prescott, Arizona every year.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Ceplecha family is from Fort Worth, Texas and drives their college age son Anthony to Embry-Riddle in Prescott, Arizona every year.

On Monday, they decided to take a break and spend the night in Albuquerque when things took a turn.

From a young age, sci-fi movies like Star Trek and model airplanes had a special place in Anthony Ceplecha’s heart.

“His dad being a pilot he got into the airline stuff so airplanes, and I just have pictures of him surrounded by models as he is growing up,” said Marcia Ceplecha.

His passion is even shaping his career as a college student at Embry-Riddle Aerospace University. That’s exactly where they were headed on Monday when they decided to stop in Albuquerque for a night at the Hilton Garden Inn.

“We typically rent one of the pulling U-Haul trailer, it’s one of those small ones 5×8 you see them all the time,” said Ceplecha.

Ceplecha says on Tuesday they woke up to a surprise when the trailer was gone.

“I was just sick to my stomach, devastated. Myself personally, you know, your son is devastated, and I’m crying about it,” said Ceplecha.

On Wednesday, the trailer was found empty in a parking lot at the Del Norte Baptist Church. That’s when Ceplecha decided to turn to social media for help.

“I went on Reddit and I posted about it, really we got tons of support from the people of Albuquerque with tips maybe where to look,” Ceplecha said.

The family is also calling different pawn shops in the area with hopes that his collection will pop up. Despite the sad situation, she says strangers have given her hope.

“These people from around the country are offering to give him a model and trying to replace the collection. It is just heartbreaking, and I don’t want him to take someone else’s model, I’m just hoping that we can maybe recover some of them,” said Ceplecha.

They did make a report with Albuquerque police. They are also planning a trip back down here to look in some recommended places from the Reddit post.