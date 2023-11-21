Thanksgiving travel forecast: Here’s what we know so far

If you're traveling by car or by plane to your Thanksgiving celebration, here's what you can expect for the week.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’re traveling by car or by plane to your Thanksgiving celebration, here’s what you can expect for the week.

There will be a storm system Tuesday morning in the middle part of the country that will headed toward the East Coast. Heavy rain and storms will linger Wednesday along the southeast coast, and then move away quickly.

Out West, there will be some snow in a cold front moving in Wyoming, but that could impact Denver and Colorado Friday. Some light rain or snow may be in the Texas panhandle and maybe parts of northern New Mexico next Saturday.

