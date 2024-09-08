The Block gets ready to open in Rio Rancho

What seemed like a never-ending construction project, hitting every imaginable road block, is now near the end as The Block is ready to open.

But The Block is finally ready to open and become a new neighborhood hangout spot.

Five years ago, the idea for The Block was born. Then, COVID quickly squashed any dreams of breaking ground until 2022.

Even then, the project felt cursed in a way, if you ask Tiffany Gravelle. She’s the chief operating officer of The Block.

“We had some material delays due to COVID. Then we had some construction delays with our construction team. We had a few build out and change of plans that led to delays,” she said.

The opening date moved back several times from July to August.

Now, there’s an official grand opening planned. Gravelle says the day is fitting for all the bad luck they had finishing the project.

“So to now be able to say September 13 is our date, Friday the 13th, no less, we can’t wait for the public to be able to see what we’ve been working on for years at this point,” she said.

Inside The Block there are spaces for local food vendors and retail shopping. When they put the finishing touches on it, the top of the block will be the bar area.

“The Block was built to be event-heavy and a real community space. So we plan on having activities here pretty much every day of the week, ranging in everything from yoga to live music to outdoor movies, so that when you come it’s not just to shop and to eat, but to also hang out and enjoy the space,” Gravelle said.

After years of delays, Gravelle adds it’s even more satisfying to see this through to the end.

“COVID gave everyone a time to take a step back and look what was really important and valuable. And we knew that this spot in Enchanted Hills was the place to be,” she said.