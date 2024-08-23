The magic of New Mexico’s state aroma
Chile season is in full swing, and you can smell it roasting and wafting through the air at every farmer's market and grocery store in New Mexico.
KOB 4 Photojournalist Dennis Quintana caught up with Mago Chairez, a local farmer and seller, at the Railyards Market Sunday, and asked him about New Mexico’s green gold and the people who love it.
