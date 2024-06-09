Thousands celebrate annual Pride Parade in Albuquerque

Thousands brought out their umbrellas and rainbow flags for the annual Pride Parade. The theme this year was "Gather, Dream, Amplify."

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Thousands brought out their umbrellas and rainbow flags for the annual Pride Parade. The theme this year was “Gather, Dream, Amplify.”

ABQ Pride hosts a whole week of Pride events, including Pride Fest Saturday night at Balloon Fiesta Park.

Parade-goers KOB 4 spoke to told us they’re just happy to be part of the supportive event.

“We’re out here supporting our people and just enjoying the parade event, and just really supporting everybody and just loving it,” said Jeanette Rodgers, a Pride Parade-goer.

A group of Palestine supporters also showed up to the Pride Parade. They held signs with the message, “Free Palestine.”