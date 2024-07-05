Thousands gather at Balloon Fiesta Park for Freedom Fourth

Thousands of New Mexicans are already at Balloon Fiesta Park to celebrate the Fourth of July and enjoy the city's fireworks show later tonight.

At the park, there’s live music, bounce houses, free face painting, and even a rock climbing wall.

City officials say the fireworks show will be 25 minutes long. It’s expected to begin at 9:15 p.m. – and the city reportedly spent $80,000 on it.

