Three major retailers settle opioid litigation with NM for $132M

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico’s attorney general announced more than $132 million in settlements to resolve opioid litigation with Walmart, CVS and Albertsons.

Attorney General Hector Balderas announced the deal Tuesday. Within the next 90 days, the attorney general will coordinate a statewide effort to ensure the money will fund opioid mitigation efforts by local governments and the state government.

The attorney general’s office says they have obtained more than $368 million in funding for opioid mitigation efforts.

Earlier this month, it was announced a $58.5 million settlement was reached between the state and Kroger, the parent company of Smith’s Food and Drug.

The state’s trial against Walgreens recently wrapped up after it began in October and a court decision is also expected in the coming weeks.