Tips for putting out campfires during dry summer months in New Mexico

Brandon Richards | KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – With the unofficial start of summer this weekend, a good bit of people will be heading out to our beautiful forests for many reasons. If one of those reasons is camping, we have a good refresher for you.

Most people know how to put out a campfire, but it is always a good reminder to know the proper way.

According to the Forest Service, you will want to follow these steps:

  • Never leave a fire unattended 
  • Make sure, if you can, to allow the fire to burn all the way to ash
  • Pour water onto the embers or ashes to drown it
  • If no water is available, then shovel dirt to smother the fire

