Tips for putting out campfires during dry summer months in New Mexico
With the unofficial start of summer this weekend, a good bit of people will be heading out to our beautiful forests for many reasons. If one of those reasons is camping, we have a good refresher for you.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – With the unofficial start of summer this weekend, a good bit of people will be heading out to our beautiful forests for many reasons. If one of those reasons is camping, we have a good refresher for you.
Most people know how to put out a campfire, but it is always a good reminder to know the proper way.
According to the Forest Service, you will want to follow these steps:
- Never leave a fire unattended
- Make sure, if you can, to allow the fire to burn all the way to ash
- Pour water onto the embers or ashes to drown it
- If no water is available, then shovel dirt to smother the fire
Watch the video above for more from Meteorologist Brandon Richards.
MORE:
- For the latest conditions, click here
- Find weather alerts here
- Check out the interactive radar
- Submit photos and videos