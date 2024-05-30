Tornado warning issued for parts of Curry County

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning Wednesday for central Curry County. Baseball-sized hail was also reported.

The severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northwest of Ranchvale, or 19 miles northwest of Clovis. It’s moving southeast at 10 mph.

Officials extended the warning until 10:45 p.m.

