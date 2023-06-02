Tornado watch for eastern New Mexico + Kira Miner’s Forecast

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Severe storms are passing through eastern New Mexico, an area that remains under a Tornado Watch until tonight.

The Tornado Watch is in effect for Chaves, Curry, Roosevelt, Andrews, Eddy, Lea and Loving counties until 7 p.m. Friday.

The Storm Prediction Center first forecast a 1-3 out of 5 risk of severe storms and the highest risk around midday. Storms have triggered severe thunderstorm warnings and even a tornado warning (details in the video above).

Elsewhere, other parts of the state will see spotty showers and storms. Southwestern New Mexico will likely remain dry.

Those showers and storms should mostly miss the Albuquerque metro. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.

STORM WATCH: