Towing company shares advice for driving in winter weather

A tow truck company in Gallup says they're gearing up for a busy season. A winter storm hit New Mexico overnight, causing road conditions to deteriorate.

GALLUP, N.M. — A tow truck company in Gallup says they’re gearing up for a busy season. A winter storm hit New Mexico overnight, causing road conditions to deteriorate.

Speedway Towing co-owner Casey Roy says if you do have to drive in this weather, take it very slowly. Don’t slam on your brakes – that can cause fishtailing on the roads.

Roy says Wednesday night was pretty calm for them, but they’re expecting a busy night once the roads start to freeze over.

“Don’t hit your brakes, whatever you do,” Roy said. “If you start sliding, just ride it out, even give it a little gas, as weird as it sounds. Brakes aren’t your friend in the ice or snow.”

Roy says sometimes crews work 36 hours straight towing cars around Gallup and the surrounding area.

While they’re gearing up for the work, children in Gallup were enjoying their snow day. Many Gallup and Grants schools were closed or on two-hour delays because of the storm.

Roy also advised that if you do have to drive in dicey conditions, make sure to bring an extra jacket, water, and some food in the off chance you get stuck in the snow. If you don’t have to drive, just stay home.

STORM WATCH: