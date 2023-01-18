Treacherous road conditions continue into Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Winter weather is continuing to cause treacherous road conditions in New Mexico, especially on I-40, Wednesday.

Near Albuquerque, westbound I-40 traffic was reduced to one lane at mile marker 181 near Sedillo Hill. Bernalillo County deputies were responding to a crash there, reported around 11:12 a.m. Wednesday.

Around 15 miles east of Gallup, a wreck was reported at mile marker 36 of eastbound I-40. The crash closed a lane of traffic and caused backups.

NMDOT reported severe driving conditions from the Arizona border to Fort Wingate and difficult conditions from Fort Wingate to Grants.

An NMDOT camera at I-40 and the Continental Divide showed the interstate was icy and snow-packed around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday. However, by 11:40 a.m., the roads appeared to be clearer.

