Triple threat of high winds, critical fire weather, rain and snow expected across New Mexico Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A potent storm system is expected to bring very strong winds and winter weather to New Mexico Sunday and Monday.

The strongest wind gusts Sunday will occur east of the central mountain chain, where rapid fire spread is possible. Blowing dust will likely create travel impacts as well.

A Pacific cold front will invade from the west Sunday, bringing rain and snow showers with its passage.

