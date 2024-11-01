Trump holds campaign rally in Albuquerque

Even before the sun came up, folks came from near and far. Some braved the cold and a long walk to get the best spot.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Even before the sun came up, folks came from near and far. Some braved the cold and a long walk to get the best spot.

“I’ve gotten three hours of sleep. At 2:30 I left Cloudcroft New Mexico, and I am here.”

Former president Donald Trump landed at the Albuquerque International Sunport five days before Election Day, and spent three hours in New Mexico. Once on the ground, Trump spent most of it making a final pitch to New Mexico voters.

“We can win New Mexico. We can win New Mexico,” said Trump.

It was clear the former president knows what issues are top of mind for New Mexico voters.

“You have among the worst border problems of any state in America, and I am the only one that knows how to fix it,” said Trump.

According to his speech, that plan includes the largest deportation program in American history and much harsher punishments for migrants accused of serious crimes.

“I’m here by calling for the death penalty for any migrant that kills an American citizen or law enforcement officer,” said Trump.

The former president told New Mexicans he also has a plan for inflation.

“On day one, I will sign an executive order directing every federal agency to immediately remove every single burdensome regulation driving up the costs of goods,” Trump said.

He suggested New Mexico’s oil and gas industry has a role to play as well.

“We’ve got to get those costs down. And I’m going to get them down, you know, I’m going to get them down. We’re going to drill, baby drill. We’re going to drill, baby drill. Bring energy down,” said Trump.

Trump positioned the lucrative oil and gas industry as a reason to not vote for his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

“She will destroy over 90,000 oil and gas jobs in New Mexico. They’ll put your state, your state will go back to a level of poverty,” said Trump.

Despite criticizing Harris for talking about him during her campaign rallies, the former president did spend a lot of time talking about her.

“Everything Kamala says is a lie. Kamala Harris is a low IQ individual,” said Trump.

Trump was not afraid to reveal why he made a stop in New Mexico just five days before the election.

“We’re especially excited to have the support of record numbers of Hispanic Americans and Latinos. Right here in New Mexico, we’re going to win a record share of the Hispanic American vote, we’re going to win,” Trump said.

The former president spoke for roughly 90 minutes. You can watch his entire speech here.