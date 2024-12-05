UNM formally introduces new athletic director at The Pit

On Wednesday, the University of New Mexico began a new era for its athletic department.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Wednesday, the University of New Mexico began a new era for its athletic department.

That’s how UNM President Garnett Stokes describes the beginning of Fernando Lovo’s tenure as athletic director.

Lovo made his first appearance as the new UNM athletic director early Wednesday. He is replacing former athletic director Eddie Nuñez who left to take a job at the University of Houston.

Lovo has spent some time at Houston, but comes to UNM from the University of Texas at Austin. He’s also worked for the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars.

He credits his longtime mentor, and New Mexico native, Chris Del Conte for his in interest in UNM. Del Conte is the current athletic director at Texas.

Lovo has a five-year contract with a base salary of $400,000. He says he’s ready to start earning that paycheck.

“I think it’s too early for me to sit here and speculate what exactly needs to be done, but what I do know that needs to be done is we need to take a holistic look at all things,” said Lovo. “The first thing I want to do, and need to do, is to listen and to learn, because without that information, you know, I can’t strategize what the next step is for New Mexico athletics.”

This is Lovo’s third official day on the job.

Stokes talked about eras for Lobo athletics, and how people can move on quickly from this job.

Lovo says he’ll be aggressive in his approach to propelling UNM to becoming a destination for athletes and coaches.