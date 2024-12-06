UNM head football coach interviews with Utah State

It's not what Lobo football fans want to hear, but multiple sources confirmed Bronco Mendenhall was in Utah Thursday, interviewing for the Utah State head football job.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s not what Lobo football fans want to hear, but multiple sources confirmed Bronco Mendenhall was in Utah Thursday, interviewing for the Utah State head football job.

Mendenhall has major connections to Utah. He coached Brigham Young University’s football team for a decade before leaving for the University of Virginia.

Mendenhall helped get the Lobos to a 5-7 record this season, just missing bowl eligibility with a loss to Hawaii in the final game of the year.

Utah news outlets are reporting Mendenhall and BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill are the top two candidates.

Mendenhall signed a five year, $6 million contract with UNM a year ago Thursday.

Here’s what he said this past Tuesday when asked if Utah State had reached out to him:

“I have only been speculated to be contacted by them. I have not been approached or interviewed.”

Looking more into the contract, if Mendenhall terminates it, he’ll owe UNM $2 million. Utah State would more than likely pay that buyout for him.

Sources say they’ll be announcing their decision soon.