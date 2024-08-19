UNM hosts green chile roasts nationwide to support scholarship fund

Ex Novo Brewery in Corrales fired up the roasters for this second annual event.

CORRALES, N.M. — Ex Novo Brewing Company in Corrales fired up their roasters Sunday for the second annual UNM Alumni Chile Roast.

It’s part of a nationwide event to give New Mexicans a little taste of home. More than 200 people ordered chile in advance to get it roasted at the event.

There was also live music, giveaways and Lobo Louie even showed up to help out.

“Every year, we put on this chile roast nationwide. We roast over 10,000 pounds of chile across the country and this is ground zero,” said Kenneth Armijo, the president of the UNM Alumni Association.

That chile roast was just one of 14 the alumni association is hosting across the U.S. Last weekend, they had events in Chicago and Dallas. This upcoming weekend, they will have events in Seattle, Austin and Salt Lake City.

All proceeds go to UNM Alumni Association Scholarship Fund.