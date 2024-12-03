UNM investigates alleged incident involving basketball players

The University of New Mexico says they are reviewing an alleged incident involving members of the Lobo men's basketball team.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The University of New Mexico says they are reviewing an alleged incident involving members of the Lobo men’s basketball team.

One of the players’ relatives called KOB 4 with more information. They say it was a fight over seats on the team’s flight to Palm Springs for the Acrisure Classic.

That relative claims a scholarship player hit or shoved a walk-on player on the team’s flight. It was allegedly over where the walk-on was sitting.

The family member claims the fight then continued at the team’s hotel, and coaches did nothing to stop it.

UNM isn’t naming either player, and neither are we, for now.

A university spokesperson sent the following statement to KOB 4:

“The University of New Mexico takes the safety and well-being of all our students very seriously. We are aware of an alleged incident involving members of our men’s basketball team and are carefully reviewing and assessing all of the facts. We are following all appropriate protocols and procedures in addressing this situation and are committed to addressing any misconduct appropriately. Due to federal student privacy laws, specifically the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), we cannot disclose specific details or comment further on individual student matters.”