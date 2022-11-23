UNM student-athlete to leave school over violence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lobo women’s basketball is back in The Pit Tuesday night, but they’ll be missing one of the Pack.

Freshman Brooke Berry announced she’s leaving UNM.

“Due to the two shootings that have occurred at my apartment complex, as well as the on-campus shooting, I am saddened to say that I will be leaving the University of New Mexico,” Berry said in an Instagram post. “My family and I feel that this is the best decision for me and my safety.”

Over the weekend, 19-year-old UNM student Brandon Travis was reportedly killed in a shootout with 21-year-old NMSU basketball player Michael Peake, who was lured to campus in an apparent “revenge” plot.

Over the summer, a shooting was captured on TikTok in the Lobo Village parking lot. Berry said she lived in Lobo Village.

Even though the violence drove her away, Berry said she’s thankful for her time at the university. She’s already on the road home to Montana, and said she will be weighing her options in the coming weeks. She will enter the transfer portal as well.

At a news conference Tuesday, Lobo Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez also said he wishes Berry the best and understands the decision.