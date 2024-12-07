UNM students react to Bronco Mendenhall’s departure to Utah State

After one year as the head football coach at UNM and ending the season one game shy of a bowl eligibility, Bronco Mendenhall is saying goodbye to Lobo nation.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After one year as the head football coach at UNM and ending the season one game shy of a bowl eligibility, Bronco Mendenhall is saying goodbye to Lobo nation.

“I think it is really interesting because with him as head coach it kind of made UNM a landing spot for a lot of players, but I understand the point of career advancement, right? Earlier in his career, he was a head coach at BYU, and he was trying to get back to that spot where he can have a better spot at winning a national title,” said Wes Bell, a UNM student.

UNM Vice President and Director of Athletics, Fernando Lovo, made the officials announcement Friday morning.

Mendenhall signed a six-year contract with Utah State, leaving many Lobo fans shocked after UNM had one of the best football seasons in years.

“I was expecting at least a couple more, I figured he would at least take us bowling before he left,” said Bell.

“It is pretty devastating because, honestly, we had a rough start to the season. I feel like we really came out, and we showed our strengths against a few teams,” said Antonio Valencia, another UNM student.

On the heels of his departure, a handful of players already hit the transfer portal. Most notably, quarterback Devon Dampier, wide receiver Luke Wysong, and running back Eli Sanders.

“Unfortunately, I feel like that is going to be the case, especially soon. Our quarterback, that is pretty unfortunate, but I feel like whoever comes in will be wise enough to structure a new team,” said Valencia.

“It is going to be tough to recover without Devon Dampier and Eli Sanders in the back field. I think it’s going to be really interesting to see who the new head coach puts in the backfield. No one was expecting the Lobos to be a game away from going bowling,” said Bell.

Despite all of the switch ups, students hope the university brings in someone who can build on what Bronco started.

“He was here for a short time unfortunately, but I think he did a great job with the team. He really built up moral. It was a good season. It wasn’t the best, but there is always next year and go Lobos,” said Jose Saenz, a UNM student.

“I know there is a lot of hope in the future, and we are going to get back at it. As time goes on more coaches, more work with the football team, go Lobos, our football team is going to get up there,” said Ethan Gregory, another UNM student.