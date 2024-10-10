UNM to begin multi-million dollar project next week

The University of New Mexico is getting ready to break ground on the multi-million dollar project called the Center for Collaborative Arts & Technology.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The University of New Mexico is getting ready to break ground on the multi-million dollar project called the Center for Collaborative Arts & Technology.

It’s set to bring massive upgrades to the College of Fine Arts Facilities. The new building will be at Stanford and Central in the parking lot by Johnson Field across from Starbucks.

The Dean for the College of Fine Arts, Harris Smith, says the new center will feature a 600-square foot performance space, exhibition area and a sound stage for film students.

Smith says after upgrades to other STEM-related building, it was time for the Fine Arts Program to update its facilities as well.

“What I find most exciting about this building, it serves three things, supports us in three different ways. That it will help us stay competitive with other fine arts and studio arts colleges in the Southwest. It’s going to help us retain and recruit the most talented faculty and students across the country, and then it’ll help us grow the New Mexico workforce. Especially in film, music and the other creative art industries,” said Smith.

Smith says the concert hall alone will be a major get for the university, especially since music students now perform in Keller Hall, which only seats about 250 people, or they have to perform off campus.

Along with the upgrades, the architects are also creating a unique building that showcases New Mexico.

“The architects, had a name for it, they called it lifted ground. So it’s truly inspirational, it celebrates the environment and culture of New Mexico. It has open this open window concept where you can see into the lobby and see into the concert hall. So when you’re performing, when you’re watching performances in the concert hall, you have the option of actually seeing the Sandias in the background while the orchestra is performing,” Smith said.

Groundbreaking is set for early next week and construction will last for about a year and a half.

The $82.1 million project is funded by 2022 state general obligation bonds, institutional funds and ongoing fundraising.

As for these lost parking spaces, the dean says the university is adding additional parking spots near the tennis courts by Casas del Rio and other places on campus.

The University of New Mexico is getting ready to break ground on the multi-million dollar project called the Center for Collaborative Arts & Technology.