UNMH, Bernalillo County to host hiring event for MDC medical staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County and UNM Hospital will host a hiring event this Thursday for medical and behavioral health staff at MDC.

The event is from 3-7 p.m. at the Sheraton Albuquerque Uptown. Open positions include advanced practice providers, registered nurses, social workers and more.

The new hires will start at MDC on July 25, which is when MDC’s current healthcare provider contract ends.

Bernalillo County signed a four-year, $15 million/year contract with Corizon Health in October 2021. In February, the county said they’d cancel their contract, amid Corizon’s bankruptcy and restructuring.

The healthcare provider also faces controversy for being at the center of alleged inadequate care at facilities across the country, including MDC.

Last month, Bernalillo County Commission unanimously approved a joint powers agreement between the county and UNMH.

The agreement will create an independent healthcare authority. A six-member board with “equal county and hospital membership” will manage the authority.

They will also be responsible for governing the delivery of healthcare services to MDC and carrying out an agreement to implement services by July 25.

