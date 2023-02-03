Third inmate death of 2023 highlights concerns at MDC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Metropolitan Detention Center reported the third inmate death of 2023, as the jail tries to boost staffing and improve medical care.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says 65-year-old Chris Moya died just before 1 p.m. Thursday. He reportedly went into medical distress and couldn’t be revived.

MDC has been trying to expand its recruiting efforts to cure understaffing. Now, they’ve also cut ties with their correctional medical healthcare partner they outsource medical care and staffing.

In October 2021, their partner, Yes Care, signed with MDC for what was supposed to be a 4-year, $65 million contract. Instead, they’ll be on their way out this June.

Outsourcing medical care means MDC and Bernalillo County don’t have control over who’s hired on the medical staff. However, the county has control over what company they bring in.

MDC was unable to say if the three deaths were why they ended their contract with Yes Care.

