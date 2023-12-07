Upcoming winter storm expected to impact travel plans in New Mexico

If you are making plans to travel across the area this weekend, you might want to pay attention to the weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – If you are making plans to travel across the area this weekend, you might want to pay attention to the weather.

Another winter system is on the way that could bring impacts to your plans. KOB 4 Meteorologist Brandon Richards shows you where.

Watch the video above for more.

MORE: