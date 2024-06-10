Albuquerque business announces closure after repeat break-ins

An uptown Albuquerque business owner -- who has been targeted by thieves and attempted burglars for the past year -- announced she's closing for good next month.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Uptown Albuquerque business owner — who has been targeted by thieves and attempted burglars for the past year — announced she’s closing for good next month.

Groove Boutique has been replacing broken glass and stolen merchandise since last April, before it even opened to the public.

Owner Leticia Leyba has told KOB 4 many times about her frustrations with local leadership, and the lack of progress on crime in Uptown.

Someone targeted her business as recently as last week, leaving behind damage to the front door.

Leyba hired private security and got a concealed carry permit months ago for protection, but announced on Instagram this week it wasn’t enough.

“This is our community, and this sucks for me a lot. Because I didn’t think this was how this was gonna end. But it’s gonna be OK. Groove’s gonna still flourish no matter what,” said Leyba.

Leyba says she’ll be moving her business online. The last day to shop in-store will be July 6.