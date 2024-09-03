US Eagle Federal Credit Union to buy Southwest Capital Bank

The merger is still pending regulatory approval.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union has entered into an agreement to buy Southwest Capital Bank.

The deal calls for U.S. Eagle to purchase “substantially all assets” of Southwest Capital Bank. Both companies’ boards of directors reportedly unanimously approved the agreement.

The agreement is pending regulatory approval and will likely be complete in the second quarter of 2025. If it goes through, Southwest Capital Bank will dissolve.

If you bank with Southwest Capital Bank, U.S. Eagle says you will become their members and have full access to the product and service offerings.