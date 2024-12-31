US Fish and Wildlife Service lists New Mexico chipmunk as endangered

The feds are declaring a species of chipmunk in southern New Mexico to be endangered. The Penasco Least Chipmunk is native to Lincoln County.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.M. – The feds are declaring a species of chipmunk in southern New Mexico to be endangered. The Penasco Least Chipmunk is native to Lincoln County.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has declared more than 4,000 acres of the Lincoln National Forest as a critical habitat.

All of the land is public. None of that land is on private property or the Mescalero Apache Reservation.

The feds also say this listing will not impact the wildfire recovery in the area.